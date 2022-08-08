Left Menu

CET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks

Some students who passed the Pre-University Course PUC in 2020-21 but are also writing the Common Entrance Test CET in 2022, have approached the High Court. The Additional Advocate General, Dhyan Chinnappa, informed the High Court, which was hearing the petition, that the counselling of students for admission to professional courses is yet to commence.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:29 IST
CET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks
  • Country:
  • India

Some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 but are also writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) in 2022, have approached the High Court. These students have challenged an alleged note of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) not considering the 2020-21 marks for entrance to professional courses in 2022. ''The marks of students who have passed out in 2021 will not be computed for the purpose of giving ranking in the CET and only the marks obtained in the CET will be taken into consideration for the purpose of granting rankings,'' the petition cites a KEA note. A single-judge bench of SR Krishna Kumar heard the petition on Monday. The Additional Advocate General, Dhyan Chinnappa, informed the High Court, which was hearing the petition, that the counselling of students for admission to professional courses is yet to commence. The AAG informed the court that the counselling will not commence till the HC hears the petition after which the case was adjourned to August 18. The petition was filed by Keerthana Y H and a dozen other students. ''Qualifying examination marks are usually higher in the nature of the examinations and the CET markings are usually lower. By excluding the qualifying examination marks, and by taking the CET marks alone for half the proportion would completely disturb the merit matrix of every student,'' the petition claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022