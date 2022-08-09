Left Menu

Kremlin says Zelenskiy call for Western ban on all Russians is irrational

Any attempt to isolate Russia or Russians is a process that has no prospects." Sooner or later Europe will "start wondering whether Zelenskiy is doing everything right, and whether its citizens should pay for his whims," Peskov added.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:10 IST
Kremlin says Zelenskiy call for Western ban on all Russians is irrational
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call for a Western travel ban on all Russians as irrational, saying that Europe would ultimately have to decide if it wanted to pay the bills for Zelenskiy's "whims."

In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskiy called on Western leaders to stop allowing Russians to travel to their countries as punishment for President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world and questioned if Europe should continue supporting Zelenskiy.

"The irrationality of his thinking, in this case, is off the scale," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. "This can only be seen extremely negatively. Any attempt to isolate Russia or Russians is a process that has no prospects."

Sooner or later Europe will "start wondering whether Zelenskiy is doing everything right and whether its citizens should pay for his whims," Peskov added. Zelenskiy was quoted by the Post as saying that Russians should be forced to "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."

"Whichever kind of Russian … make them go to Russia," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Post. "They'll say, 'This has nothing to do with us. The whole population can't be held responsible, can it?' It can. The population picked this government and they're not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022