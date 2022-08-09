Putin and Israel's Herzog discuss Jewish Agency case in phone call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the situation of the Jewish Agency in Russia in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
Russia has moved to dissolve the Agency's Russian arm, which promotes emigration to Israel. Some Israelis have seen this as retribution for Israel's criticism of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
