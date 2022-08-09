Left Menu

Putin and Israel's Herzog discuss Jewish Agency case in phone call

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the situation of the Jewish Agency in Russia in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Russia has moved to dissolve the Agency's Russian arm, which promotes emigration to Israel. Some Israelis have seen this as retribution for Israel's criticism of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

