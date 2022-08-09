Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Traders' body hands over 1,500 national flags to ITBP

New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:18 IST
A traders' body on Tuesday handed over 1,500 Indian flags to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and sought its assistance in ensuring that the tricolour is hoisted at maximum places as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) handed over the consignment to ITBP commandant Ajay Singh here.

The central government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the traders' body will organise a series of events to make the campaign a success.

A 'tiranga rally' will be held from Red Fort to India Gate on Wednesday. Traders from across Delhi will take part in the rally, he said.

Khandelwal said more than 8 crore traders of the country are doing their best to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign successful.

''More than 40,000 business organisations across the country are working to deck up every market of the country with the tricolour. Hundreds of people are thronging the markets to buy the Indian flag every day,'' he said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

