Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:11 IST
U.S. State Department okays $89 mine-clearing assistance for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million worth of assistance for mine-clearing equipment and training to help Ukraine equip 100 ordnance removal teams for a year, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

