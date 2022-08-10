Beluga whale lifted out of River Seine as rescue mission continues

A beluga whale, whose life was at risk after it strayed into the River Seine, was lifted out of the river on Wednesday as authorities continued to work on its rescue.

The extraction of the whale was witnessed by a Reuters photographer at the scene, and by the marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

The beluga swam nearly halfway to Paris before local authorities confined the all-white whale in a large lock system. They will aim to move the whale to another navigation lock closer to the sea and with salt water.

Also Read: Jabalpur: Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Parishad's avid artisans making national flags ahead of Independence Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)