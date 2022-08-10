Left Menu

Beluga whale lifted out of River Seine as rescue mission continues

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A beluga whale, whose life was at risk after it strayed into the River Seine, was lifted out of the river on Wednesday as authorities continued to work on its rescue.

The extraction of the whale was witnessed by a Reuters photographer at the scene, and by the marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

The beluga swam nearly halfway to Paris before local authorities confined the all-white whale in a large lock system. They will aim to move the whale to another navigation lock closer to the sea and with salt water.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

