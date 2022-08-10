Left Menu

Road accidents in J-K’s Kathua leave three dead

Three people were killed and a woman injured in two separate road accidents in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The three were on way to their rented accommodation in CTM colony in Kathua when the accident took place.The injured woman has been hospitalised while the driver of the truck was arrested, the official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:06 IST
Three people were killed and a woman injured in two separate road accidents in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hari Kishore (50) and his wife Madhuri (45), residents of Hamidpur in Bihar, were killed while Kishore's sister Babita (25) was critically injured when their scooty was hit by a truck near Government Medical College Kathua on the Jammu-Pathankot highway on Tuesday night, a police official said. The three were on way to their rented accommodation in CTM colony in Kathua when the accident took place.

The injured woman has been hospitalised while the driver of the truck was arrested, the official said. In another accident, a resident of Kathua was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his cycle at Barnoti on Tuesday night.

