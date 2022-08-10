Left Menu

Delhi Police cop hangs self in UP village home

Amit committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Amipur Bangar village under Kakod Police Station area late Tuesday night, he said.It is suspected that the constable committed suicide following a domestic row, Singh said.His body was sent for post mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 39-year-old Delhi Police Constable allegedly hanged himself in his house in a village here, police said on Wednesday. Constable Amit had come home on leave a day earlier, Circle Officer (CO) Secunderabad Satyendra Singh said. Amit committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Amipur Bangar village under Kakod Police Station area late Tuesday night, he said.

It is suspected that the constable committed suicide following a domestic row, Singh said.

His body was sent for post mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.

