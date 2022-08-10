Delhi Police cop hangs self in UP village home
Amit committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Amipur Bangar village under Kakod Police Station area late Tuesday night, he said.It is suspected that the constable committed suicide following a domestic row, Singh said.His body was sent for post mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.
- Country:
- India
A 39-year-old Delhi Police Constable allegedly hanged himself in his house in a village here, police said on Wednesday. Constable Amit had come home on leave a day earlier, Circle Officer (CO) Secunderabad Satyendra Singh said. Amit committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Amipur Bangar village under Kakod Police Station area late Tuesday night, he said.
It is suspected that the constable committed suicide following a domestic row, Singh said.
His body was sent for post mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh lands in legal trouble over his nude photoshoot, check out what happened
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures on social media
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.
We got saved: Aamir Khan on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' averting clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'