SIU to probe into corruption at EC, Limpopo water boards

The Special investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at water boards in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the corruption busting unit to scrutinise the affairs of the Lepelle Northern Water Board in Limpopo and Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the investigations will cover:

procurement of, or contracting for, drought relief services and technologies by or on behalf of the water boards and

payments made in a manner that was not fair competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective.

"The SIU will look into the conduct of Board members, employees or officials of the water boards as well as officials or employees of the [ministries] of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation to establish any alleged involvement or facilitating the manipulation of the water boards' supply chain management processes by suppliers, service providers or any other person in collusion with, or through the intervention of the mentioned parties.

"The SIU will investigate any alleged unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property, and unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having bearing on State property. The probe will also seek to establish whether or not there has been any intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property," Kganyago said.

He added that the probe will also investigate any officials were involved in "improper or unlawful conduct…to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or others or are found to have been fraudulent and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Water Boards or the State as result".

The suppliers or service providers involved will also be probed.

Kganyago said the proclamation will allow the SIU to investigate matters dating back to 2019.

The SIU will also refer any criminal findings to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and seek to recoup undue benefits from wrongdoers.

"The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.

"In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)