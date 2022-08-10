Iran Revolutionary Guard member charged with plot to murder Bolton, U.S. Justice Dept says

A member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards force has been charged in an attempted plot to murder John Bolton, who was national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Iranian national Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C., or Maryland," the Justice Department said.

