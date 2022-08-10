Iran Revolutionary Guard member charged with plot to murder Bolton, U.S. Justice Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
A member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards force has been charged in an attempted plot to murder John Bolton, who was national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Iranian national Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C., or Maryland," the Justice Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while in White House: report
D.C. man gets record-tying 63-month sentence for role in U.S. Capitol riot
Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges - lawyer
Iran grants bail to UK-Iranian environmentalist jailed on security charges - lawyer
Iranian police say they have arrested members of suspected spy network affiliated to Israel - ILNA