The terrorist gangs adopt the modus operandi of enticing and inciting individuals especially youths of border area of Punjab for destabilizing the economic security of India, by smuggling huge consignment of narcotics, which has now become a new terror front of proxy war being unleashed by the adversaries from across the border, the statement said.The charge sheet said that it is long term damage to the monetary stability of India because the proceeds obtained from such transactions become part of regular supply chain of economy.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:10 IST
J-K: SIA files charge sheet against two Punjab-based smugglers in narco-terrorism case
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against two Punjab-based smugglers involved in a narco-terrorism case.

The SIA has filed charge sheet in a local court here against two Punjab-based narco-smugglers and terrorists -- Gurpreet Singh alias Billa and Manpreet Singh alias Mani -- who were booked under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NDPS Act and forgery on February 6 this year, an official statement said.

The case pertains to recovery of 36 kilograms of heroin and several pistols, along with magazine and nine rounds, by the BSF from border out post Whale Back in Glar along International Border in Samba district. During the incident, three smugglers and intruders were killed on February 6, 2022.

As per the charge sheet, the duo was in contact with Pakistan-based narco-terror handlers and some Punjab- based persons, in respect of whom investigation is still going on. The terrorist gangs adopt the modus operandi of enticing and inciting individuals especially youths of border area of Punjab for destabilizing the economic security of India, by smuggling huge consignment of narcotics, which has now become a new terror front of proxy war being unleashed by the adversaries from across the border, the statement said.

The charge sheet said that it is long term damage to the monetary stability of India because the proceeds obtained from such transactions become part of regular supply chain of economy. The smuggling of narcotics and weapons are well thought strategies of Pakistan to give shape to their nefarious design against India and a part of such transactions also land in the hands of anti-national elements for subversive activities, it said.

With respect to other accused, the investigation is going on.

The statement further said that the supplementary charge sheet shall be produced by the investigating agency in the court vis-à-vis all the involved characters soon.

