Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 10 (Wednesday)

Here are some important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday: * SC provided relief to suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma by clubbing all the FIRs lodged across the country and transferring them to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet, saying it was inclined to follow the view taken by the apex court in Mohammed Zubair's case.

* SC granted bail to 82-year-old poet and activist P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on medical grounds.

* SC warned State football Associations that it does not appreciate their ''back door methods'' to defeat the orders of the court and it is up to them to hold the 2022 FIFA-U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

* Election Commission told SC that it welcomed the suggestion of setting up an expert panel to brainstorm the issue of freebies announced during elections, but it being a constitutional authority, be not made part of it which may have some government bodies.

