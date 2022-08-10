Left Menu

Adequate arrangements being made to control spread of lumpy skin disease: Rajasthan CM

The lumpy skin disease has spread rapidly in many districts of the state, but it will be controlled soon, he said.There will be no shortage of funds from the government in efforts to control its spread.Gehlot said Rs 14 crore has been allocated to the affected districts for the purchase of essential medicines.The chief minister said regular meetings were being held at various levels for effective disease control.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:55 IST
Adequate arrangements being made to control spread of lumpy skin disease: Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said adequate arrangements were being made at every level to control the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

He said the required approval has been given to fill 500 posts on temporary basis in the districts where the disease has spread. He directed officials to complete the recruitment process soon.

In a statement, the chief minister said the state government was committed to the protection and promotion of livestock. The lumpy skin disease has spread rapidly in many districts of the state, but it will be controlled soon, he said.

There will be no shortage of funds from the government in efforts to control its spread.

Gehlot said Rs 14 crore has been allocated to the affected districts for the purchase of essential medicines.

The chief minister said regular meetings were being held at various levels for effective disease control. The ministers in charge of various districts are also monitoring the situation in their respective districts. Cattle markets and fairs have been banned in the state to check the spread of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022