Somalian doctor found dead in pool of blood in Pakistan

There were knife wounds on the body. The knife was also found near the body, Shehzad said, adding the two roommates were taken into custody for interrogation.A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects and murder charges have been pressed against them, he added.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 11-08-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 01:37 IST
A Somalian doctor, believed to be in his 30s, was found dead lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit open near the washroom of the hostel in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Wednesday.

Dr Abdul Rehman was living with two room-mates, one of them also a Somalian national, at the hostel in Nishtar Hospital situated in Multan, around 350 kilometres from Lahore, senior police officer Khurrum Shehzad said.

Rehman was preparing for the Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons exam.

Shehzad said police officials reached the hostel premises after being informed by the hospital administration.

''When police reached the spot, the Somalian doctor was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit open. There were knife wounds on the body. The knife was also found near the body,'' Shehzad said, adding the two roommates were taken into custody for interrogation.

A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects and murder charges have been pressed against them, he added.

