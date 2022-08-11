Left Menu

Pelosi says U.S. House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday

Updated: 11-08-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 02:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House of Representatives would pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi called the $430 billion climate, tax and healthcare bill approved by the Senate over the weekend "life-changing legislation."

