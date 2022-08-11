Left Menu

Alleged member of IS ''Beatles'' charged in UK with terrorism

PTI | London | Updated: 11-08-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 13:45 IST
Alleged member of IS ''Beatles'' charged in UK with terrorism

An alleged member of an Islamic State group hostage-taking cell nicknamed “The Beatles” was charged with terrorism offences in Britain on Thursday after being deported from Turkey.

The militants dubbed “The Beatles” by their hostages because of their British accents, held about two dozen westerners a decade ago, when IS controlled a large swath of Syria and Iraq.

Several of the captives were killed in gruesome beheadings, including Americans James Foley and Steven Sotloff and Britons David Haines and Alan Henning.

Aine Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport north of London on Wednesday night after arriving on a flight from Turkey and charged with offences under the Terrorism Act, the Metropolitan Police Service said.

Davis is due to appear in a London court on Thursday. The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges relate to terrorism offences in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

Davis was arrested in Turkey in 2015 and convicted in 2017 of belonging to the Islamic State group. During his trial there, he denied being one of “The Beatles''.

The group's four alleged members knew one another in west London before travelling to the Middle East and joining IS.

Mohammed Emwazi, who carried out the executions and was nicknamed “Jihadi John'', was later killed in a drone strike.

Two others, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, were captured by US-backed Kurdish forces in 2018 and are imprisoned in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022