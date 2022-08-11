Left Menu

Armed man demanding frozen deposits takes hostages at Lebanese commercial bank

Armed man demanding frozen deposits takes hostages at Lebanese commercial bank

An armed man demanding deposits frozen by his bank took an unspecified number of hostages on Thursday at the Federal Bank of Lebanon, a security source said and Lebanese media reported.

Lebanese banks have limited withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors during the country's three-year financial meltdown, which has left more than three-quarters of the population poor.

