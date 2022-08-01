U.S. mediator signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
The U.S. official mediating a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel said on Monday he remained optimistic about making progress towards a deal and looked forward to returning to the region to make a "final arrangement".
Amos Hochstein made the comments after a meeting with Lebanon's president, prime minister-designate and parliament speaker at the presidential palace in Baabda.
