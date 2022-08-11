Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on more signs of cooling inflation

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on more signs of cooling inflation

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session as fresh evidence of cooling inflation further cemented expectations of a smaller rise in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.00 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 33,451.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.16 points, or 0.41%, at 4,227.40, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.02 points, or 0.70%, to 12,944.82 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022