PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:16 IST
New era ushered in for J-K people to realise their dreams and aspirations, says LG Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the administration has empowered the underprivileged, established social equality and ushered in a new era for the people of the Union territory to realise their dreams and aspirations.

Sinha paid tributes to freedom fighter Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Urliwand in Kathua district and said he was undoubtedly one of the greatest scholars and statesmen of the country.

''In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the biggest tribute to Dr Mookerjee's vision, his struggle and sacrifice by effecting total integration of Jammu Kashmir with the rest of the country. He restored the human dignity and social justice in J-K, which is now walking on a new journey of development'', Sinha said while addressing a 'Tiranga Utsav' programme organised by the district administration.

Despite all obstacles, we have achieved several milestones, he said.

''We have been able to empower the underprivileged, establish social equality, brought industrial development, ushered in a new era for young men and women to realise their dreams and aspirations,'' the Lt Governor said.

The participation in the national anthem singing competition across J-K and 8,000 school children displaying the national flag under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the Tral area of Pulwama is the true reflection of the new J-K, he said.

With the determined efforts of the administration and the active contribution of the common people, we will make J-K the most developed and top performer UT in the country, Sinha said.

Paying tributes to Mookerjee, the LG said sacrificed his life for a united and modern India. Let us strive to become his worthy heirs, he added.

Mookerjee's slogan of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan’ gave a new vision, a new awakening, a new inspiration to the people for a united and modern India, Sinha said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid floral tributes to freedom fighters and honored the family members of the bravehearts of J-K Police and security forces who have made supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation.

Sinha also hoisted a 100-feet-high tricolor and appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

