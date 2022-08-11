Left Menu

MP: Alert sounded in 11 villages as seepage noticed from under-construction dam in Dhar district

An alert was sounded in 11 villages in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district after water seepage was reported from an under-construction dam on the Karam river on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.Rains have been battering many parts of the state including Dhar over the last two days.

An alert was sounded in 11 villages in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district after water seepage was reported from an under-construction dam on the Karam river on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.

Rains have been battering many parts of the state including Dhar over the last two days. ''We got information about the leakage of water from the dam, about 35 km from the district headquarters, around 1 pm. Correctional measures (repairs) are underway,'' Dhar Collector Pankaj Jain told reporters near the dam location. Eleven villages which are downstream from the dam have been alerted, he added.

The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the first time this monsoon as it was under construction, the collector said.

