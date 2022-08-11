Left Menu

Security men attached with Punjab speaker brutally thrash truck driver

He said his security men had a heated argument with the truck driver, for which he apologised.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:20 IST
Security personnel attached with Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday brutally thrashed a truck driver near here after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the leader’s car.

According to a purported video that surfaced on social media, they first thrashed the truck driver inside the vehicle’s cabin and then pulled him out and beat him up in full public view.

The incident took place on the Amritsar-Jalandhar bypass road near Daburji village where the road work was in process and only one side of the stretch was operational.

As a result, it was tough for the truck driver to give safe passage to the cavalcade of the speaker, eyewitnesses said.

In an official statement later, Sandhwan sought an independent inquiry into the matter. He said his security men had a heated argument with the truck driver, for which he apologised. He said every driver must behave properly on the road and follow the traffic rules. The speaker escaped unhurt in the incident.

