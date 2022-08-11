Left Menu

Pak Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members after vessel capsizes in Arabian Sea

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani Navy on Thursday said that it has rescued and saved nine Indian crew members from drowning after their vessel capsized in the Arabian Sea.

The incident happened on August 9 near the coastal town of Gwadar in Balochistan province when the Indian sailing vessel ''Jamna Sagar'' sank with 10 crew members onboard, Pakistan Navy’s Director General of Public Relations said in a statement.

The navy received information about the vessel, responded to the distress call and the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship ''MT KRUIBEKE'' to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the Indian vessel.

“The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued the voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew,” the statement said.

Simultaneously one Pakistan Navy ship, along with two helicopters, also reached the area and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of the sinking of the vessel.

The body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings, the statement said.

