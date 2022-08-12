Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee vows to work hard for national economy after pardon -Yonhap

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee vowed to work hard for the national economy after South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol granted him a pardon on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's Justice Ministry announced the presidential pardon earlier in the day, saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis".

