Mumbai: Man drowns in Mahim creek, body found; another feared dead

A man drowned in Mahim creek here and his body was recovered on Friday morning, while one person accompanying him was feared dead, officials said. A civic official said that the fire brigade had launched a search operation after it was alerted that two men had gone missing from Mahim causeway late on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm, he said.

''The body of Javed Alam Shaikh, 28, was found floating in the creek near the Reclamation flyover bridge around 7 am. The body was retrieved and handed over to the local police,'' the official said.

A search is underway for the second person, a fire brigade official said.

