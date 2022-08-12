UK economy contracts 0.6% in June
12-08-2022
Britain's economy contracted by 0.6% in monthly terms during June, in part reflecting an extra bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, official data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll had pointed to a 1.3% contraction in June.
