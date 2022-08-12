UK's Yorkshire Water to introduce hosepipe ban from August 26

Britain's Yorkshire Water announced on Friday that it would bring in a hosepipe ban from Aug. 26, saying parts of the northern English region had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.

"The hot, dry, weather means that Yorkshire's rivers are running low and our reservoirs are around 20% lower than we would expect for this time of year," Yorkshire Water's Director of Water Neil Dewis said.

"We've been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they're now necessary as part of our drought planning," he added.

