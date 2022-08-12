Banda boat tragedy: Nearly 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search operation on

Around 25 people are missing since the boat capsize in the Yamuna river here a day back and three bodies have so far been fished out, officials said on Friday.

NDRF and SDRF personnel were conducting a search operation, and divers have also been called in from Prayagraj to assist, they said.

At least three people, two women and a child, drowned in the tragic accident, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Banda, Vipin Mishra said.

On Thursday, police, however, said four bodies had been recovered.

The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district on Thursday when it capsized. Over 30 people were on it.

DIG Mishra told PTI on Friday that the incident took place in Samgara village under the Marka police station area of the district.

''Divers on Thursday fished out three bodies, while 20-25 people are still missing,'' he said, adding some people swam to safety.

SHO of Marka Hemraj Saroj said the incident took place around 4 pm. ''Owing to high speed winds, the boat capsized near the border of Banda district,'' he said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the SHO said there were 40-45 passengers on the boat, of which around 15 swam to safety.

The three dead were identified as Fulwa (50), Rajrani (45) and Kishan (7 months), the SHO informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad to reach the spot.

Instructions have been issued to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund, the state government said.

