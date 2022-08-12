Left Menu

Ambala: Kharga Corps holds cyclothon to mark 75 years of India's Independence

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:42 IST
Ambala: Kharga Corps holds cyclothon to mark 75 years of India's Independence
Army's Ambala-based Kharga Corps on Friday organized a cyclothon as part of the celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence.

The Kharga Corps is celebrating "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" with zeal and fervor and a large number of events are being held to celebrate Independence Day, said a press release.

''A cyclothon was organized at Ambala on Friday. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, flagged it off and himself led the cyclothon from Kharga Heritage Park in Ambala Cantt,'' it said.

Serving defense personnel, women and children took part in the cyclothon.

The event culminated at the Kharga stadium.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma exhorted the participants to be important stakeholders in nation-building and work wholeheartedly while keeping the national interest paramount.

