FACTBOX-Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies.
Below are some key details: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DROUGHT IS DECLARED?
- All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought. - Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.
- They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers. - Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.
- Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks. - Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.
- The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply. - Natural England, the government's conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.
WHERE HAS A DROUGHT BEEN DECLARED? - Devon and Cornwall
- Solent and South Downs - Kent and South London
- Herts and North London - East Anglia
- Thames - Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire
- East Midlands
