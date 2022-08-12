Left Menu

FACTBOX-Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:24 IST
The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies.

Below are some key details: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A DROUGHT IS DECLARED?

- All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought. - Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.

- They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers. - Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.

- Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks. - Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.

- The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply. - Natural England, the government's conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.

WHERE HAS A DROUGHT BEEN DECLARED? - Devon and Cornwall

- Solent and South Downs - Kent and South London

- Herts and North London - East Anglia

- Thames - Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

- East Midlands

