Chhattisgarh: Suspected Naxalite killed in encounter in Dantewada

A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, a senior official said.

The skirmish took place around 4 pm in a forest surrounding Etepal village under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of Madvi Kosa, a member of the Naxalites' Katekalyan area committee, was recovered from the spot, he said.

“As many as 17 cases related to Maoist incidents were registered against Kosa,'' the IG added.

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he added.

