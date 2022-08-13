Sierra Leone president says protests aimed to overthrow the government
Reuters | Freetown | Updated: 13-08-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 01:37 IST
- Country:
- Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone's president Julius Maada Bio said on Friday that this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement