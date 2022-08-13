Left Menu

Sierra Leone president says protests aimed to overthrow the government

Reuters | Freetown | Updated: 13-08-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 01:37 IST
  • Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone's president Julius Maada Bio said on Friday that this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government.

