Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 05:33 IST
Idaho's top court on Friday refused to stop a state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade recognizing a nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.

The Idaho Supreme Court rejected a bid by Planned Parenthood to prevent the abortion ban from taking effect on Aug. 25 and lifted an earlier order that had put on hold a separate law modeled on a novel Texas abortion restriction.

