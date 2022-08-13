Left Menu

CM Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings; cases filed

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 13-08-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 11:43 IST
CM Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings; cases filed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The police here Saturday registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.

Police said they are scanning CCTV camera nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar claimed hoardings at six places have been disfigured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

