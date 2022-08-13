Left Menu

LG kicks-off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday kicked off the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the union territory by distributing national flags among the Raj Bhawan staff here.

Indian Flag Image Credit: Wikipedia
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday kicked off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the union territory by distributing national flags among the Raj Bhawan staff here. The Lt Governor also paid tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters and said, ''Our national flag has been the symbol of hopes and dreams of our citizens for the last 75 years and continues to guide and lead us to a glorious future.'' Sinha appealed to all citizens to hoist the tricolor at their homes and celebrate the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with full fervour and patriotism. The campaign will run till August 15.

