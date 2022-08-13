Left Menu

Karnataka: Cop suspended for thrashing villager, departmental inquiry ordered

A police sub-inspector (PSI), identified as Manikanta, was suspended from his duty after a video surfaced of him thrashing a villager in Karnataka's Ballari district, the police said.

13-08-2022
Karnataka: Cop suspended for thrashing villager, departmental inquiry ordered
Visual from Karnataka's Ballari district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A police sub-inspector (PSI), identified as Manikanta, was suspended from his duty after a video surfaced of him thrashing a villager in Karnataka's Ballari district, the police said. According to Bellari police, the victim has been identified as Gangadhar, a villager in the same district. The incident took place on Friday.

The video of the altercation has gone viral on social media and people have demanded stringent action against the police officer. Subsequently, he was suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident. According to villagers, PSI Manikanta and Gangadhar had an old personal rivalry.

A couple of days back, when a large number of people had gathered to see an unknown dead body, police tried to disperse the crowd. During that time, PSI Manikanta had fractured Gangadhar's leg. Later, Manikanta apologized Gangadhar. But Gangadhar had shared a video of the incident on social media. According to villagers, it is suspected that this might have made the inspector uncomfortable and motivated him to assault Gangadhar again.

PSI Manikanta has been suspended over the incident following a departmental enquiry into the matter, the police said. (ANI)

