Ukraine says 'fierce fighting' at village Russia said it controlled

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 21:16 IST
Ukraine says 'fierce fighting' at village Russia said it controlled

Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over.

"The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Pisky," Ukraine's general staff said in its nightly briefing note on Facebook.

"Fierce fighting continues," it added.

