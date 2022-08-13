Left Menu

Maha: Two siblings die of suspected food poisoning in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:40 IST
Two siblings, seven and nine years old, died of suspected food poisoning in Mandvi area of Nalasopara in Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Farheen (7), one of five children of a family, began to vomit after dinner on Friday night and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, said an official.

When the parents returned home, their son Asif (9) too had died and the other three children complained of severe vomiting, nausea and other symptoms of food poisoning, he said. Further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

