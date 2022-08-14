Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt removes secretary of Subordinate Services Selection Commission in paper leak case

Taking stern action in the state Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand government removed the secretary of the commission, Santosh Badoni on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Taking stern action in the state Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand government removed the secretary of the commission, Santosh Badoni on Sunday. According to the information received from the Secretariat, PCS officer Shalini Negi has been made the Controller of Examinations and Surender Rawat, Joint Secretary, Secretariat Services, has been made secretary in the commission.

After the disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of various examinations of the Subordinate Commission, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had instructed for strict action, after which the Special Task Force has so far arrested 17 accused. Earlier this month, Senior Superintendent of Police of STF, Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh said that it has arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the USSSC paper leak case.

Chauhan was summoned for questioning in connection with the matter on August 10 and was later arrested. "The investigation in the UKSSSC paper leak case has now reached the Uttarakhand Secretariat after Printing Press Lucknow and Recruitment Commission," the SSP said.

"On the basis of thorough interrogation of the accused and other students arrested earlier and in strong evidence, information was given from Manoj Joshi (court employee) and accused Tushar Chauhan regarding the exam question paper leak," he added. Singh further informed that the deal was struck by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakhs each, out of which Rs 24 lakhs were obtained by the accused through the candidate after the results of the examination.

"The balance was paid to others before the examination. The above arrest has been made on the basis of interrogation and available evidence and electronic evidence," he said. A Special Task Force (STF) had been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources.

The Dehradun Police had registered a case against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduation level recruitment examination. After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by state director general of police Ashok Kumar on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

