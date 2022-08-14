Left Menu

Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of I-Day

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:20 IST
Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of I-Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Punjab and Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh ahead of the Independence Day, with vehicles being checked at state borders and strict vigil being maintained to check anti-social elements, officials said.

''Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested,'' the Punjab Police tweeted.

''Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered,'' it said in another tweet.

According to officials, a thick blanket of security has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the national flag on August 15.

CCTV cameras have been installed near vital and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful celebrations, they said.

Police also conducted checking at bus stands and railway stations and have asked the owners of hotels, guest houses, and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in a state-level function in Ludhiana on Monday, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the flag in Panipat's Samalkha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022