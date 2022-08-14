Left Menu

Drive through container scanner inaugurated at Chennai Port

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:33 IST
Drive through container scanner inaugurated at Chennai Port
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated a drive through container scanner at the Chennai Port here, aimed at ensuring effective border control.

According to officials, the Chennai Port currently has a mobile container scanner, fixed container scanner, which is operated by the Chennai Customs department since 2014.

A drive through container scanner was proposed to be installed to improve scanning infrastructure at the port. The new scanner will significantly increase the scanning capacity of the port while reducing the transit time of the containers, a press release from Chennai Port Trust said.

The facility would also enable customs officials to ensure effective border control, it said.

Sonowal on a two day visit to the city also took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for a 40 kilo litres per day and a 90 kilo litres per day sewage treatment plant.

''The plant would allow treatment of waste water and re-use treated water for port purposes, such as port horticulture, sprinkling on roads and other sanitation purposes..'', they said.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of Chennai Port, major development projects in the presence of Chairperson Sunil Paliwal, Deputy Chairperson S Balaji Arunkumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022