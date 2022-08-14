Drive through container scanner inaugurated at Chennai Port

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated a drive through container scanner at the Chennai Port here, aimed at ensuring effective border control.

According to officials, the Chennai Port currently has a mobile container scanner, fixed container scanner, which is operated by the Chennai Customs department since 2014.

A drive through container scanner was proposed to be installed to improve scanning infrastructure at the port. The new scanner will significantly increase the scanning capacity of the port while reducing the transit time of the containers, a press release from Chennai Port Trust said.

The facility would also enable customs officials to ensure effective border control, it said.

Sonowal on a two day visit to the city also took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for a 40 kilo litres per day and a 90 kilo litres per day sewage treatment plant.

''The plant would allow treatment of waste water and re-use treated water for port purposes, such as port horticulture, sprinkling on roads and other sanitation purposes..'', they said.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of Chennai Port, major development projects in the presence of Chairperson Sunil Paliwal, Deputy Chairperson S Balaji Arunkumar.

