Maha govt officials to say 'Vande Mataram' while attending phone calls in offices
Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say Vande Mataram instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.We are entering the 76th year of Independence. I want all government officials in the state to say Vande Mataram while receiving phones till January 26 next year, he said.
Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say “Vande Mataram” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello,'' he said.
He said a formal government order will be out by August 18. ''I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.
