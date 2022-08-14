Left Menu

Moosewala's father alleges friends behind singer's murder, says will soon reveal names

On Shaganpreet, Moosewalas father said his son came in contact with him a year back.Like you gathering used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him, said Singh.He said that Shaganpreet was not the manager of Moosewala.Out of six shooters who killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been neutralized while one is still absconding.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 21:14 IST
Moosewala's father alleges friends behind singer's murder, says will soon reveal names
  • Country:
  • India

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Sunday said his son could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and stressed that he will soon reveal their names.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Addressing a gathering in Mansa, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said his son made his name worldwide with his singing.

“Some black sheep became enemies of his career,” said Singh.

''It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow,” said Singh.

“I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what,” he said.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the Moosewala's murder.

Police said Moosewala's killing was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.

The name of Shaganpreet, who was said to be Moosewala's manager, had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder. On Shaganpreet, Moosewala's father said his son came in contact with him a year back.

“Like you (gathering) used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him,” said Singh.

He said that Shaganpreet was not the manager of Moosewala.

Out of six shooters who killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been neutralized while one is still absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022