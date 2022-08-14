Left Menu

1850-metre tricolour displayed in Srinagar, official says 'longest' in country

An over 1850-metre long tricolour, the longest in the country, was Sunday displayed here at an event attended by about 5,000 people, an official spokesman said.Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it added an illustrious chapter in JK history.The tricolour was on show at the Bakshi Stadium here under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the official spokesperson quoted above said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said it added an ''illustrious chapter in J&K history''.

The tricolour was on show at the Bakshi Stadium here under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', the official spokesperson quoted above said. The Srinagar district administration established a national record by displaying the longest national flag to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the spokesman said.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, all district and sectoral officers, and 5,000 citizens gathered at the venue to take part in the national Flag holding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary lauded the efforts of the district administration in organising such a grand event of displaying the 1850-metre-long tricolour which, he said, will instil the spirit of nationalism, sacrifice and fraternity amongst the citizens.

Around 500 people were engaged in rolling and unrolling of the flag as per the National Flag Code. It took 10 days to stitch the flag, the spokesperson said.

''Scripting an illustrious chapter in J&K history. 1850 Metres long National Flag displayed in Bakshi Stadium, which witnessed participation of 5000 citizens. #HarGharTiranga,” J-K LG Manoj Sinha wrote on Twitter.

