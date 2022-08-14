Left Menu

MCD to dispose 'dishevelled or soiled' tricolour in line with the flag code: Officials

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday said it will ensure disposal of damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag with dignity and respect according to the provision in the flag code.Citizens can get the national flag deposited in the zonal office with the help of their area sanitary inspectors after Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Independence Day celebrations, officials said.MCD attaches all importance to the national flag and is committed to disposal of damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag in line with the dignity and respect as per the provision in the Flag Code.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 23:17 IST
MCD to dispose 'dishevelled or soiled' tricolour in line with the flag code: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday said it will ensure disposal of ''damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag'' with ''dignity and respect'' according to the provision in the flag code.

Citizens can get the national flag deposited in the zonal office with the help of their area sanitary inspectors after 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

''MCD attaches all importance to the national flag and is committed to disposal of damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag in line with the dignity and respect as per the provision in the Flag Code. It urges everyone to extend all respect and dignity to the national flag,'' it said in a statement.

For the convenience of the citizens of Delhi, the MCD has decided to take this step, officials said.

A control room has been set up in the zonal offices of the MCD, it said. After 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Independence Day celebrations, citizens can deposit the national flag with the help of their area's sanitation inspector in the zonal office for collection, storage and disposal of the tricolour as per provisions of Flag Code of India 2002, the MCD said. Citizens can directly contact the area's respective sanitary inspector, assistant sanitary inspectors, as well as 'Safai Sainiks' on their phone numbers by visiting the website of the MCD, it added.

A huge volume of Indian flags have been purchased or made available to people in he city under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022