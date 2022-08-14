Security tightened in Odisha ahead of Independence Day

Security have been beefed up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, along with other parts of the state, in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, a senior police officer said.

As many as 15 platoons (each comprising 30 personnel) has been engaged to keep a close watch on the Exhibition Ground here, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend a function arranged on the occasion.

This time, too, the government has restricted public participation due to COVID-19, with armed personnel told to perform customary guard of honour wearing masks.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said the police have intensified checks at all entry and exit points, verifying identities of people venturing into the state. Hotels are asked to keep record of the guests they are entertaining, he added.

