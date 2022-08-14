Left Menu

Security tightened in Odisha ahead of Independence Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 23:37 IST
Security tightened in Odisha ahead of Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

Security have been beefed up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, along with other parts of the state, in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, a senior police officer said.

As many as 15 platoons (each comprising 30 personnel) has been engaged to keep a close watch on the Exhibition Ground here, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend a function arranged on the occasion.

This time, too, the government has restricted public participation due to COVID-19, with armed personnel told to perform customary guard of honour wearing masks.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said the police have intensified checks at all entry and exit points, verifying identities of people venturing into the state. Hotels are asked to keep record of the guests they are entertaining, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022