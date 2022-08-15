Left Menu

1 dead, 5 injured as stones fall on jeep in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-08-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 10:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man died while five people were injured after stones fell on their jeep in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the state disaster management said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Jhuled village, they said Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident occurred at Tundi-Baneta road in Sihunta on Sunday night.

Singh's wife Shakuntala Devi, their son Onkar Singh, Kaku Ram, Surender Singh and Chotu Ram were injured in the accident, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to Samot hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

