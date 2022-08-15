Left Menu

Criminal carrying Rs 50,000 reward arrested in UP

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was injured in an encounter here and subsequently arrested, police said on Monday. The encounter took place in Jagannathpur village in the Gopiganj police station area. The motorcycle which he was riding was also looted, police said 18 cases have been registered against Gaur, they added.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was injured in an encounter here and subsequently arrested, police said on Monday. The encounter took place in Jagannathpur village in the Gopiganj police station area. Circle officer of Gyanpur Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Prasad said as part of the Independence Day security arrangement, intensive checking was undertaken, and late on Sunday night, a motorcycle without a number plate was stopped in the Gopiganj police station area. The man riding the motorcycle started firing at the police team and tried to flee. However, in retaliatory firing, a bullet hit his left leg and an arm due to which he fell on the road along with the vehicle and was arrested, he said.

Pandey said the criminal has been identified as Rajesh Gaur (36). An automatic pistol has been recovered from him. The motorcycle which he was riding was also looted, police said 18 cases have been registered against Gaur, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

