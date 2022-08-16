China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence -Xinhua
China has sanctioned seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan independence, its state media reported on Tuesday.
State news agency Xinhua said among those sanctioned by China's Taiwan Affairs Office are Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwan ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Koo, Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council.
