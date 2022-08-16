Left Menu

LG Saxena appeals to people to dispose flags respectfully; civic bodies set up collection centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:05 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appealed to people on Tuesday to dispose the national flags respectfully and utilise the collection centres set up by the civic bodies for the purpose.

People hoisted the tricolour atop their houses from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

According to officials from the Culture Ministry, till August 12, more than 20 crore national flags had been made available to the masses.

The Delhi government said it had distributed national flags among 25 lakh children in the city.

In a tweet, Saxena said, ''Delhi put up an exemplary show of patriotic fervour by colouring the city in the hue of Tiranga. I request you to honour the Tricolour & dispose it with the dignity it deserves. MCD/NDMC have set up collection centres for this purpose. You are requested to contact and utilize them.'' The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have set up collection centres for national flags.

Civic officials said that for the convenience of citizens of Delhi, a control room has been set up in the MCD zonal offices. After the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Independence Day celebrations, citizens can deposit the flags with the help of their area's sanitation inspector in the zonal office for collection, storage and disposal of the tricolours.

Citizens can directly contact the area's respective sanitary inspector, assistant sanitary inspectors as well as 'safai sainiks' on their phone numbers by visiting the website of the MCD, they said.

Sanitation employees have also been sensitised on proper collection of flags that may be found lying on the ground.

These flags will then be disposed of with all dignity and respect as per the prescriptions laid down in the Flag Code, a senior MCD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

